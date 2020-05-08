1996 Court Document Adds Even More Credibility to Tara Reade’s Allegation

First things first: We don’t know if Tara Reade is telling the truth about her fateful encounter with Joe Biden in a Senate hallway in 1993. We may never know. As things stand now, we’d say there’s a 50/50 chance that she’s either lying or telling the truth. That’s hardly “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” but nor is it, “This woman’s a kook, pay her no mind.” The Democratic Party and the Biden campaign…they’ve got a huge problem on their hands, and it’s only made worse by the fact that this is the party that thought “due process” was nothing worth mentioning when the accused was a guy named Brett Kavanaugh.

Because let’s face it, the case backing Tara Reade is far, far stronger than the one backing Christine Blasey Ford. At the very least, Reade can prove that she once knew Joe Biden; that’s a hell of a lot more evidence than Blasey Ford ever brought to the table. Both women had friends willing to come forward and say that they’d heard versions of the story long before the women went public, but only Reade has a televised phone call from the mid-90s where her mother was asking Larry King what her daughter might do in such a situation. Only Reade had already previously gone on record to accuse her attacker of “unwanted touching.”

Only Reade has a court document proving that she brought up sexual harassment problems involving her attacker long, long before that attacker was in line for a prominent national office position.

From the San Luis Obispo Tribune:

A court document from 1996 shows former Senate staffer Tara Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Joe Biden in 1993.

The declaration — exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California — does not say Biden committed the harassment nor does it mention Reade’s more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote the court declaration. Dronen at the time was contesting a restraining order Reade filed against him days after he filed for divorce, Superior Court records show.

In it, he writes Reade told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

Is this proof that Reade is telling the truth? No, but if smoke is evidence of a fire, than Joe Biden is slowly but surely being covered by dark, noxious clouds. The Democrats may want to break the emergency glass before this dude takes the whole party (and the entire #MeToo movement) down with him.