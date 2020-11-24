Angry Joe Biden Doesn’t Understand Why Reporters Are Asking Him Questions

Joe Biden was all set on Friday to have a nice little televised conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The purpose of the staged event was to (we suppose) express some level of presidentialness (?), posture as the new leader of the free world, and tell Schumer and Pelosi that “mi casa is you casa,” a phrase that was not only linguistically incorrect, but should send chills down the spines of anyone who has been happy to see these two charlatans on the sidelines for the last four years.

What Biden didn’t expect – and clearly did not want – was for reporters in attendance to think that it was in any way acceptable to ASK THE INCOMING PRESIDENT ANY QUESTIONS.

“Mr. Biden, the COVID task force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classrooms, sir?” asked CBS reporter Bo Erickson.

Instead of simply answering the question, Biden took great offense.

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he grumbled.

Well…at least he didn’t call the guy “fat” or challenge him to a push-up contest.

It will be amusing over the coming months to watch the media, which portrayed Trump as a uniquely evil force against the press and the First Amendment, strive to fit that viewpoint in with a president who doesn’t seem willing to talk to the press at all. It’s certainly true that Trump didn’t put up with any guff from the Jim Acostas of the world, but damn, he talked to reporters every chance he could. It was a huge turnaround from the secretive days of the Obama administration, a fact that even his harshest critics in the media couldn’t deny.

So now that we’re back to a guy who doesn’t seem to understand that part of his job entails answering questions from the public, what are they going to say? Are they going to criticize him for running a clandestine, opaque White House that hides from the tough questions? Or are they going to pretend that nothing is wrong and that, whew, at least he’s not calling us fake news?

Or are they going to go out of their way to keep him happy with fluff questions that come straight from DNC headquarters?