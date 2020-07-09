Biden: If I’m Elected, Nuns Won’t Get Contraceptive Exemptions

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a hard line on Wednesday, assuring his supporters that if he’s elected to the White House, stores like Hobby Lobby and charitable groups like Little Sisters of the Poor won’t have any exemptions to get around the Affordable Care Act. Griping about the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump was within his authority to grant contraception mandate exemptions, Biden said he would do away with them if he wins in November.

“As disappointing as the Supreme Court’s ruling is, there is a clear path to fixing it: electing a new President who will end Donald Trump’s ceaseless attempts to gut every aspect of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement. “If I am elected, I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions.”

The Obama-era exemptions were narrowly drawn, leading Hobby Lobby to refuse to comply. They won their own Supreme Court case in 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, in which the court determined that certain private companies could take advantage of the exemptions. As of this week, that is officially extended to charitable groups like the Little Sisters, who can now claim exemption through a broader “house of worship” category.

Somehow, Biden thinks this is a travesty.

“Health care is a right that should not be dependent on race, gender, income or zip code. Yet as a result of today’s decision, countless women are at risk of losing access to affordable, preventive care,” he said.

Uh, not really? We’re pretty sure we could count them.

“Joe Biden’s decade-long war against Catholic nuns and the Little Sisters of the Poor is finally over,” said Trump 2020 Deputy Communications Director Ali Pardo. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a landmark win for religious liberty. Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump has been a staunch defender of religious freedom since taking office and will always fight to defend communities of faith.”

It is fascinating that the Democratic Party is so off-the-charts that a presidential candidate can come out forcefully against nuns and Christians and see it as a boost to his campaign. Did we say fascinating? We meant “terrifying.”