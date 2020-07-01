Biden Says He’s “Constantly Tested” for Cognitive Decline in Puzzling Response

At long last, a reporter from Fox News overcame two significant hurdles: One, he managed to ask a question of Joe Biden, who has spent much of the last three months holed up in his basement. And two, he actually managed to get the question of Biden’s obvious mental decline on the record.

“I’m 65, I don’t have the word recollection that I used to have, I forget my train of thought from time to time, you’ve got 12 years on me, sir – have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?” asked the reporter, whom Biden referred to as a “lying dog-face” only moments earlier, reprising one of his campaign’s not-so-greatest hits.

“I’ve been tested, and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said in an odd reply. “Look, all you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capabilities to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Hmm. Is that really what you want, Joe? For the American people to watch you closely for cognitive decline? You sure you don’t want to expound on those constant tests you’re taking? It’s one thing to admit that you’re under constant mental supervision – a revelation in and of itself, it’s another to make that admission…and then not reveal what the results of those tests have been.

Instead, Biden turned the question around on Trump.

“This president is talking about cognitive capability, he isn’t even cognitively aware of what’s going on,” Biden said. “He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it.”

Okay, that’s a cute response and all, but it doesn’t really get to the heart of the matter, now does it?

And this is a matter that Biden needs to clear up, as is evidenced by a new poll from Rasmussen Reports. The polling outfit asked likely voters: “From what you have seen and read, do you believe Joe Biden is suffering from some form of dementia?”

38% of respondents said yes. That includes 20% of Democrats. Furthermore, a wide majority of voters believe that the issue is serious enough that Biden should address it publicly. We’re not sure that vague pronouncements about being “constantly tested” for cognitive decline qualifies as clearing the air.

“Let me get this straight,” Sean Hannity said Tuesday. “He’s constantly being tested for cognitive abilities? Why is Joe Biden getting constantly tested for a cognitive decline? After hearing that, I’m wondering if maybe all Americans need cognitive testing regularly. That concerns me. Does that concern the American people? Are they going to ask the ever-forgetful, weak Joe Biden why he’s being constantly tested for cognitive decline?”

We’re sure that Hannity is just another in a long series of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers as far as Joe Biden is concerned, but unless the former president can address these concerns head-on, he might realize too late that his “avoid and deflect” strategy isn’t working as well as he might have hoped.