BLM Co-Founder Demands That Joe Biden Abolish Police and Prisons

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is bizarrely certain that her movement is responsible for putting Joe Biden over the top in the 2020 election, and she’s ready to cash in her chips. This week, Cullors – who has described herself as a “trained Marxist” – let fly with a list of demands for the incoming Biden administration that are even more ridiculous than what we’ve heard so far from the absurdly anti-American group.

At the center of Cullors’ demands is the so-called BREATHE Act, a piece of radical legislation that was proposed last summer by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and fellow Squad-mate Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). That bill, which was dead on arrival in the Congress in July, proposes revolutionary changes to the American justice system that would result in a crime wave the likes of which this country has never before seen.

Life sentences? A thing of the past. Mandatory minimums? Gone. The legislation would also abolish the DEA, ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and all immigration detention centers. It would also repeal any and all laws that “criminalize human movement and border entry.” In other words, the U.S. southern border would become a free-for-all for human trafficking, unrestrained mass migration, drugs, and everything else.

How any of this would benefit the black community is certainly a question worth asking, but no one seems to have the stones to challenge this woman or her group.

Cullors said that Black Lives Matter also wants a commission to study reparations for “mass criminalization – including the War on Drugs, the criminalization of prostitution, and police violence; border violence; and the systemic violation of the US Government’s treaty obligations to Tribal nations.”

“We are requesting that – in the first 100 days – the Biden-Harris administration works to pass this legislation,” Cullors said. “This moment is a watershed moment. I think this moment calls for structural change and transformative change in ways that we haven’t seen in a very long time. We see this opportunity to push for the BREATHE Act as a part of what we’re calling the modern-day civil rights act.”

In addition to the imbecilic ideas we’ve already covered, Cullors and BLM also want all police electronic monitoring systems eliminated (ankle bracelets and the like), the removal of all police and metal detectors from public schools, and a plan for “100 percent of State power” to come from “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.”

The amount of harm that would befall America if even a fraction of these policy items became law is immeasurable. This woman and her movement need to be exposed as the Trojan horse that they are.