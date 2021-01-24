CNN Anchor Excited to See Biden Admin Punish Conservative Media

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota could hardly hold back her excitement on Thursday when she interviewed White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. Taking her cues from President Biden’s inaugural address, where he said that “there is truth and there are lies; lies are told for power and for profit,” Camerota challenged Bedingfield on whether or not the Biden administration would implement policies punishing conservative media outlets that don’t go along with the Liberal Truth.

“I heard that as a direct shot at some of the media companies that lied about the election results, we know who they are. They are right-wing companies, some are more fringe than others, at this point, or more extreme than others,” said Camerota. “And so if they continue to engage in lies, something that he is trying to combat, what is your communication strategy, will you deny those networks any interviews, I mean, what happens if they revert to form immediately?”

Points to Camerota for managing to keep the eager grin off her face when asking this question. We know it must have been a struggle.

Bedingfield (sadly for CNN) didn’t exactly jump at the bait. She explained that the Biden administration is “committed to reaching every American,” a mission made difficult if they limit their media appearances to low-rated CNN shows like Camerota’s.

“Now obviously, if media companies are willfully lying or are not carrying forth straightforward, honest information from the president when we make him available, or from administration officials when we make them available, then, of course, that’s something that we are going to think about and we’re going to factor in,” Bedingfield said.

“But our hope writ large is that we’re going to be able to use all sorts of creative platforms, that we’re going to be able to reach out in all sorts of ways to meet people where they are,” she continued. “We love viewers who watch CNN, but we also love viewers who don’t watch CNN. People who are online, who are on Twitter, who are on digital platforms. So, we’re going to think comprehensively about how we can make sure that everybody across the political spectrum and in all communities all across the country are hearing from President Biden, from Vice President Harris, and are hearing about the Biden agenda.”

CNN is chomping at the bit to see our New Democratic Overlords “cancel” Fox News, OANN, Newsmax TV, and any other possible challenger to their TrUtHfUl programming. It’s a little funny, after reporters calling Trump an existential threat to the First Amendment, that they would so suddenly embrace censorship and “punishment” for media outlets. And by “funny,” we of course mean “completely expected.”