Did Joe Biden Nominate a Black Supremacist to the Justice Department?

Wary observers were somewhat set at ease last week when Joe Biden nominated Judge Merrick Garland to be the next attorney general. Garland obviously isn’t the best possible choice in the entire world, but when it comes to the spectrum of possible nominees that Biden was choosing from? This was a dodged bullet. Garland is no conservative, but he’s not an off-the-reservation woke cultist by any means. He has respect for the rule of law, and he isn’t coming to the job with some crazy agenda to punish police and elevate antiracist activists.

But while the nomination of Garland can be commended, the same cannot be said of the woman Biden choose to run the DOJ’s Civil Rights division. As highlighted by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Monday, Kristen Clarke has a history of disturbing comments, some of which make her sound like an anti-white racist of the worst kind.

“Kristen Clarke is Joe Biden’s pick to run the Justice Department’s enormously powerful civil rights division. Clarke says her job is simple, it’s to end hate,” Carlson said on his show. “But like so many in her world, Clarke is in fact an enthusiastic purveyor of what she claims to fight.

“Clarke’s been on this show several times,” Carlson continued. “A new investigation though by our reporters has uncovered shocking — and we don’t use that word lightly — legitimately shocking statements that Clarke made, in public, while at Harvard. In 1994, Clarke wrote a letter to the Harvard Crimson in her capacity as the president of the Black Students Association. Clarke wanted to explain her views on race science.”

And so here, courtesy of Carlson, is an excerpt of what Clarke wrote in her letter:

One: Dr. Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin which is essential for its operation.

Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites.

Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin–that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.

Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites.

Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.

Now just imagine this had been written by William Barr or some other Trump nominee, except he was making the case that white people had “greater mental, physical, and spiritual abilities” than blacks. His confirmation would make the Capitol riots look like Christmas at Disney World.

If the Democrat-controlled Senate confirms this crackpot, it will be the surest example yet of just how radical the party has become.