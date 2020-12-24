Discussions “Ongoing” About Appointing Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Probe

According to a Department of Justice source who spoke to Fox News this week, talks are currently being had about whether or not to appoint a special prosecutor to take over the agency’s probe of Hunter Biden. While Attorney General William Barr said earlier in the week that he did not think it necessary to take such a step, top officials are in disagreement, concerned that Joe Biden’s presence as president – even if he doesn’t interfere with the criminal investigation directly – will have a corrosive impact on the search for truth.

In a statement in early December, Hunter Biden acknowledged that he is under federal investigation for a situation involving his taxes, but it has since come out that prosecutors are also looking into his overseas business dealings, particularly as they relate to China. The DOJ source told Fox News that the subject of a special counsel is an “open discussion” and that those talks are “ongoing.” Another source said that many of the highest-level officials at the department believe that the special counsel statute was expressly made just for scenarios like this one.

“It was passed to deal with a potential conflict of interest of the attorney general or the president of the United States,” the source said. “A president-elect coming in, where his appointed attorneys will be investigating his son? That’s textbook conflict.”

Barr, who resigned this week, appeared to disagree with that assessment in a news conference on Tuesday. Asked by reporters if he saw the need to appoint a special prosecutor to take over the Hunter Biden probe, Barr said no.

“To the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department, and, to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel, and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” he said.

In a press conference of his own this week, Joe Biden bristled at the idea that he might reconsider his past statements about news reports about his son were nothing more than “Russian disinformation.” Asked by a Fox News reporter if he still felt that way in light of the criminal investigation, Biden said, “Yes! Yes! Yes! God love you, man. You’re a one horse-pony.”

Since the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s affairs largely matches up to the now-revealed investigation, one has to think that the President-elect also believes that investigation to be the result of “Russian disinformation.” If that doesn’t call for the appointment of a special counsel, we’re not sure what would.