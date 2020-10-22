Heritage Foundation: Biden Would Return to Obama’s Immigration Policies

In a new release from the Heritage Foundation, the conservative organization warns that you couldn’t find two presidential candidates further apart on immigration than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The report said that “the contrast between President Trump and Biden’s immigration policies is stark.”

Well, yeah. Trump actually thinks illegal immigration should be “illegal,” and Biden thinks we should do everything short of throwing open the doors to every rapist, gang member, and drug dealer from Juarez to Guatemala.

“If Biden were to become president, he would return to many of the same immigration policies in place during the Obama administration. This would include protecting and expanding the DACA program, admitting at least 125,000 refugees annually and seeking amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens,” the Heritage report says.

It’s unfortunate that illegal immigration hasn’t been a bigger issue in this campaign. It remains perhaps the biggest danger behind putting a Democrat like Biden into the White House. Even after four years of Trump, we’re not anywhere near where we need to be on combatting this existential threat to the United States. Now, you can take that as a criticism of Trump if you like, and that’s fine. We’ll admit that we’re a little disappointed. On the other hand, he did a hell of a lot in the face of a hostile Democratic Party and even a Republican Party that failed to have his back on this issue. Maybe as much as he possibly could.

But even if you think Trump failed to live up to his promises, that’s no reason to throw away our country on Biden policies. Once these floodgates are opened up, it’s very difficult to put the genie back in the bottle. Just look at the million of illegal aliens living in our country already. No one’s talking about sending them back (unless they outright kill someone, and even then…). No, Biden’s talking about putting them on a path to citizenship.

“In a second term, President Trump would pursue merit-based immigration reform with Congress, navigate rescinding DACA while negotiating an amnesty with Congress (for anywhere from 800,000 to up to 11 million illegal aliens) and continue to secure the border in the face of strong COVID-economy immigration push factors,” the report says.

“Biden, meanwhile would ‘aggressively advocate’ for legislation in Congress for a roadmap to citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants, claiming it would help the economy and provide relief for people living in the U.S. for years,” reports Fox News.

These are things that can’t be taken back. They set precedent, both politically and legally. And they set the stage for more amnesty in the future.

If we want to keep America for Americans, Trump is the guy.