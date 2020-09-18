Joe Biden Gets the Kid Gloves in Embarrassing CNN Town Hall Event

For anyone tuning in to CNN to see Joe Biden given the same kind of intense grilling that President Trump subjected himself to a couple of days earlier on ABC, what they got instead was an event that might as well have taken place in the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The event, which gave us little insight whatsoever into Biden’s fitness for the presidency, was filled with softball questions that couldn’t have been easier had they been written by Biden himself.

“In the first moments, the contrast between what Trump was asked and what Biden is being asked is striking,” Politico’s Jeff Greenfield tweeted. “Biden is doing very well, yes. But this is not exactly getting him ready to face tough questions from a Chris Wallace or Jake Tapper (should he decide to do so).”

Right. If anyone was hoping to get a preview of how Biden might handle himself at the first debate with Trump on September 29, this was probably not an event full of answers. While we’re not as confident as Greenfield that Tapper is going to bring the heat, we’re quite sure that Wallace – who has been asking unsuccessfully for a long-form interview with Biden for weeks – is going to hold the former vice president’s feet to the flames. Can Biden stand it?

Well, Thursday night’s embarrassing spectacle didn’t answer that question. Perhaps that’s because of the 16 participants who asked questions at the town hall event, 13 of them identified themselves as Democrats.

“That was in stark contrast to the town hall attendees Trump faced Tuesday on ABC News, which featured four Trump voters, three Hillary Clinton voters, one Jill Stein voters, three non-voters, and one unidentified,” reports Fox News.

“Has CNN asked a question to anyone who’s not a Democrat? (may have missed),” The Daily Beast’s Hanna Trudo asked.

“So far the questions at CNN’s drive-in #BidenTownHall sound as if they were written by Biden’s campaign: “Tell us how bad Trump is”. Reversal of the president’s ABC townhall,” observed columnist Miranda Devine.

In a statement, the Trump campaign lambasted CNN’s event.

“Virtually every question for Joe Biden was an invitation for him to attack President Trump, while moderator Anderson Cooper offered almost no pushback, giving Biden a total pass on his lies and misrepresentations,” they noted.

Well, we knew all along that the media was going to be ALL THE WAY in the tank for Biden in this election. We suppose there’s no point in expecting otherwise. Hacks are gonna hack.