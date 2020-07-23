Joe Biden Panders to Muslims: On “Day One,” I’ll End Travel Ban!

Desperate to win over all of those Muslims who would otherwise be naturally-inclined to vote for President Trump in November (!?), Joe Biden showed up to the (virtual) Million Muslim Voters Summit on Monday to promise them that he would end the president’s “Muslim ban” on the first day of his tenure in office.

In a speech that was characterized by Biden’s trademark rambling, Biden slammed the president for his “Islamicphobia” and pandered to Linda Sarsour, the former Bernie Sanders adviser, Women’s March organizer, and committed enemy of Israel.

“Under this administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable, an unconscionable rise in Islamicphobia and incidents including kids being bullied in schools and hate crimes in our communities,” Biden said, apparently clueless that he was mispronouncing “Islamophobia.”

“Trump’s named people with a history of open Islamicphobia — open, straightforward, who have no business serving in high positions in our government — to key leadership roles in our Department of Defense and the US Agency of International Development,” he continued.

Oh dear. How will our nation survive with people in high positions who are on their guard about Islamic terrorism? We should definitely go back to the earliest days of the Bush administration, when the FBI and CIA couldn’t even bother to collaborate on the subject of chasing Bin Laden. Yes, let’s get really complacent about the diseased ideology at the heart of Islamism and just wait for the next ISIS to pop up out of the muck. Nothing like a bombed building or a hijacked jet to remind us that we have an entire religion – or at least a subset of that religion – that despises everything about Western culture. Let ‘em all in!

How many times does one country have to learn the same lesson?

Of course, we now live in an age where “hating America” is just as much a tenet of the Democratic Party as it is Al Qaeda, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised to see honor among thieves.

This presidential run is a pathetic end to a lengthy political career for Biden. At a time when he should be showing the country that he’s capable of being The Guy, he’s demonstrating less leadership than ever before. He’s gladly taking a backseat to rabid socialists, committed enemies of Israel, leftist anarchists, and every other sick, twisted activist group currently polluting the nation. And meanwhile, we’ve got RINOs like John Kasich lining up to support him?

Well, this election is really going to clarify one thing: Who is invested in the future of this country…and who is invested in its destruction.

Take names.