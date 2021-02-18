Leftists Outraged After Biden Says He Won’t Cancel $50K in Student Debt

President Joe Biden has already succeeded in turning socialists and other liberals against him. The new president said at a CNN town hall event this week that he has neither the power nor the inclination to forgive student debt for those who owe up to $50,000 in government loans. While Biden has gone on record to suggest that he would be open to canceling up to $10K in debt for struggling students, he said the higher figure was a bridge too far.

“I will not make that happen,” he said Tuesday. “It depends on the idea that, I say to a community, I’m going to forgive the debt of billions of dollars for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn.”

In this Biden, showed a degree of fiscal restraint and common sense we seldom see anymore on the Democrat side of the divide. Studies have shown that even students who attend ordinary colleges add more than $1 million to their lifetime earnings, on average, when compared to those who have only a high school education. This statistic alone makes it nearly impossible to swallow the idea that taxpayers (many of them without college degrees of their own) should pony up to pay off these loans. It’s certainly not their fault that many of these college graduates chose majors like “African American Transgender Studies” that don’t work in the real world.

But when Biden starts making sense, that’s when the real crazies come out of the woodwork.

“Who cares what school someone went to? Entire generations of working class kids were encouraged to go into more debt under the guise of elitism. This is wrong,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Biden gives the middle finger to people drowning in student debt. You still think you can push him left?” wrote activist Rania Khalek.

“This is an issue of racial, LGBTQ+, and economic justice,” said New York Democrat Mondaire Jones.

Sigh, isn’t everything?

“Black women hold the most degrees of any women and also the most student loan debt. They heavily vote for Democrats. Biden is failing his base,” tweeted activist Dr. Victoria Dooley.

Not sure that’s an accurate statistic, but it would certainly follow that more degrees would translate to more student loan debt.

Columnist Will Bunch also went the SJW route: “This is Biden’s biggest miss so far — the core of student debt crisis is Black and Brown young people attending state schools or — far too often — ripped off by for-profit scams and nearly worthless degrees. Ivy League U.’s have very little to do with this.”

Wait, so taxpayers are responsible when “Brown young people” get taken for a ride by DeVry University? Are you kidding?

We’ll see if Biden has the stones to stick to his guns here or if he’ll get pressured into doing something stupid by the loud-and-dumb woke base of the Democratic Party. Judging by what we’ve seen from this guy so far, we’re not exactly counting on him to do the right thing.