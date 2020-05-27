New Excuse: Biden Said “You Ain’t Black” Because Host Was a “Wise Guy”

In an interview with CNN this week, Joe Biden came up with a new excuse for why he decided to say that a voter “ain’t black” if they’re having a hard time deciding between him and President Trump. Talking to network host Dana Bash, Biden said he only made the remark because Breakfast Club host Charlamagne was being a “wise guy.” Apparently the demeanor of a radio host dictates how the future President of the United States will behave. Good information to have.

“It was a mistake, number one,” Biden acknowledged. “And I was smiling when he asked me the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind. I shouldn’t have done that. It was a mistake.”

Biden subsequently said that he would never take black support for granted.

The former vice president’s troubles started last Friday when he appeared on the radio show in question.

“We’ve got more questions,” host Charlamagne said to Biden.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.

To which Charlamagne said, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

In a later interview, Charlamagne gave CNN his thoughts about Biden’s comment, telling host Erin Burnett that the former vice president did not have room to be so cavalier about his entitlement to support from black voters.

“If you created legislation that hurt us, then you have to create legislation that helps. It’s just that simple. Like, the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt,” he said. “He’s been a very intricate part of that system, whether you’re talking about in ’84 with mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ’86 with crack laws that gave you more time for crack cocaine than powder cocaine, or you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like he really was one of those people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”

Well, whether it comes to the Democratic Party’s empty pandering to women or their empty pandering to black voters, it seems that Joe “Too Honest For My Own Good” Biden is going to quickly undo all the hard work the propagandists have put in over the years. He’s already ruined the #MeToo movement. Now he’s threatening to knock loose the party’s stranglehold on black voters.

By the time this election is over, Biden may turn out to be the worst thing that ever happened to the Democratic Party.