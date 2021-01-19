Oh Boy: Biden Cabinet Nominees Blame “Racism” for Climate Change

Just when you thought we’d reached the limit of things that could possibly be blamed on “systemic racism,” along comes some woke nutters to prove you wrong. Unfortunately, these particular nutters aren’t columnists for Vox or rabid, pink-haired screamers on Twitter; they are women who have been tapped to join the Biden administration.

Maggie Thomas (Office of Domestic Climate Policy) and Cecilia Martinez (Senior Director for Environmental Justice) have both said in the past that racism is one of the main drivers of global climate change, and they are both pushing the new president to come forward with an environmental agenda that is rooted in “racial and economic justice.”

Reports the Washington Free Beacon:

Thomas and Martinez’s climate plans in many ways mirror the Green New Deal, a $94 trillion bill introduced by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) in 2019. The legislation calls for the “economic transformation” of the United States and aims to provide “adequate” federal housing for every American. While Biden has not explicitly endorsed the Green New Deal, he has praised the bill as “a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face” and included many of its components in his $2 trillion climate plan. The proposal, released in July 2019, pledges to “comprehensively address the most pressing, intersectional environmental justice issues” by targeting federal subsidies to minority groups.

Martinez was involved with the 2019 House report that demanded that “environmental justice, equity and reducing pollution in overburdened communities” be at the forefront of any climate agenda.

“For too long, systemic racism and injustice have disproportionately exposed economically disadvantaged communities, tribal communities, and communities of color to the highest levels of toxic pollution,” she argued later.

“As the current COVID-19 crisis demonstrates, the interconnection between environmental and health risks has created crisis conditions for communities already battling toxic pollution that causes respiratory and other illnesses,” she continued. “Unless intentionally interrupted, systemic racism will continue to be a major obstacle to creating a healthy planet. The only path forward is to design national climate policies that are centered on justice.”

There was a brief moment in time during the primaries when we breathed a small sigh of relief: Say what you might about Biden, he at least wasn’t a woke clown like Elizabeth Warren or a socialist whackadoo like Bernie Sanders. But if you’re going to nominate people like this to your administration, what’s the difference?