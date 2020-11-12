Pocahontas to Biden: Use Executive Orders to Unleash Progressive Agenda

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was last seen losing badly to Joe Biden on Super Tuesday, is back and she wants Biden to pay attention. Speaking for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, the Massachusetts senator said that Biden should recognize that radical leftism (our words) is the New Hotness in the Democratic Party, and she advised him to simply go around Congress and use his existing executive authority to remake America in the left’s image.

Biden and Harris, Warren wrote, “ran on explicit plans to create new union jobs in clean energy, increase Social Security benefits, expand health care, cancel billions of dollars in student-loan debt, hold law enforcement accountable, make the wealthy pay their fair share, tackle climate change and provide for universal child care.”

Continuing with her Washington Post op-ed, Warren said that progressivism was the big winner on Election Day.

“Florida became the eighth state to pass a $15 minimum wage,” she wrote. “Arizona voted to increase taxes on the wealthy to fund public schools. Multiple states – red and blue – passed ballot measures to legalize marijuana. And Colorado said yes to 12 weeks of paid family leave. The lesson is clear: Bold policies to improve opportunity for all Americans are broadly popular. Voters recognize that these reforms are necessary to fix what is broken in our nation.”

Warren knows, of course, that Biden will face stiff opposition in the Senate, where Republicans are likely to retain majority control. But don’t worry, Pocahontas has a plan for that.

“Here are more bold steps the new administration can take using existing legal authority,” she wrote.

Among them: Erase billions of dollars of student loan debt, bypass drug patents with existing federal authority, force companies to comply with draconian coronavirus requirements, raise minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, and declare climate change a national emergency.

Warren’s call for Biden to start his first term by throwing away all notions of bipartisanship and unity is no surprise; this is what literally everyone in the Democratic Party is going to be pushing the new president to do. This is exactly what we were afraid of: That Biden would not have the stones to stand up to the monstrous, economy-destroying, science-denying, culture-canceling wave of lunacy growing up inside his party like a weed through a sidewalk crack.

We’ll soon see if we were wrong.