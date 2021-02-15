Texas Governor Wants to Make State a “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Texas lawmakers are headed back to Austin for the new legislative session, and Republicans in both the legislature and the governor’s office are determined to keep the Second Amendment alive in the face of an expected gun-control push from Washington. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said it is a priority to ensure that Texans enjoy the full protections of the Constitution.

“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have shouted: ‘Heck yes, the government is coming to get your guns,’” Abbott said. “We won’t let that happen in Texas. Last session, I signed 10 laws to protect gun rights in Texas. This session we need to erect a complete barrier against any government office anywhere from treading on gun rights in Texas. Texas must be a Second Amendment sanctuary state.”

With Democratic legislators hoping to pass additional gun laws to address recent mass shootings in El Paso and Sutherland Springs, the governor said he wouldn’t allow a couple of sensationalistic cases erase the gun rights of millions of Texans.

“The goal that I’m seeking to achieve is to do the maximum to protect Second Amendment Rights,” Abbott said.

While Democrats in the legislature feigned ignorance as to what it meant to turn Texas into a Second Amendment Sanctuary, Abbott was happy to clarify the term for the Star-Telegram.

“It would be a law that would prohibit any state or local government official from doing anything to implement any law, state or federal, that would take guns away from any Texan,” Abbott said.

That seems simple enough. You would think that Democrats would recognize this particular bit of legal theory, seeing as how it is based on their own efforts to carve out little places of respite for illegal aliens. It doesn’t mean, of course, that Texas can keep federal authorities from enforcing federal laws; it simply means that local and state law enforcement officers will be prohibited from acting as agents of the federal government. This doesn’t give Texans immunity from federal law, but it does hinder the Biden administration’s attempts to circumvent the Constitution.

“It’s not a silver bullet to end all gun confiscation,” admitted Rachel Malone of Gun Owners of America. “But we believe it’s a helpful step. It’s important for our state to stand strong and, yeah, right now we don’t have any faith in the current Congress to support our ability to keep and bear arms, legally, in order to protect ourselves. It’s vital right now that Texas take every stand that we can.”

Exactly. The more Republicans can do at both the state and federal levels to oppose Biden’s agenda, the less the president will be able to accomplish.

What further reason do you need?