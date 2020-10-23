“They Didn’t Lose Their Insurance”: Biden Lies About Obamacare

It seemed to escape the attention of most of the mainstream media fact-checkers, but Joe Biden told the biggest lie of the night at Thursday’s debate when he suggested that no one lost their private health insurance plans due to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

“I support private insurance; that’s why not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare. They did not lose their insurance unless they chose they wanted to go to something else,” the former vice president said.

This is a throwback to Obama’s infamous claim that “if you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan” under the rules of the ACA. This was such a flagrant deception that it was named PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year” for 2013 – a really stunning award when you take into consideration PolitiFact’s own biases. The truth of the matter is that more than 1.5 million Americans lost their health insurance as a result of Obama’s big healthcare legislation.

“Boiling down the complicated health care law to a soundbite proved treacherous, even for its promoter-in-chief. Obama and his team made matters worse, suggesting they had been misunderstood all along. The stunning political uproar led to this: a rare presidential apology,” reported PolitiFact at the time.

But even years after that apology, Biden is still out there making the absurd claim that none of it ever happened. In his world, Obamacare was rolled out exactly as the president pitched it to begin with, and now he wants voters to believe that his version of single-payer healthcare will be rolled out in the same exact way. If you don’t want it, don’t buy it, and it’s as simple as that!

Yeah, right.

“Democratic presidential near-nominee Joe Biden wants to double down on Obamacare by increasing subsidies for ACA policies and allowing more people to access the subsidies,” wrote Grace-Marie Turner of the Health Policy Consensus Group. “And the ‘public option’ plan he proposes would crush the market for private health insurance by making it impossible for private plans to compete on a very unlevel playing field. This is not a good plan.”

Well, it’s a fine plan if you want to completely socialize American medicine, which is clearly what all of this is about. The idea that Biden has “no problem” with private health insurance is undercut by the fact that his proposals would bring the industry to its quick and painful demise.