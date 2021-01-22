Turnabout’s Fair Play: Republican Files Impeachment Charges Against Biden

Well, as doubtful as we are that there’s any particular reason for this to happen, we can’t say we’re surprised. When you impeach the Republican president not once but twice for reasons that have little connection to the law, you can’t be surprised when Republicans turn right around and do the same thing to your guy. And, just a day into Joe Biden’s presidency, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the one making it happen. As promised, she officially filed articles of impeachment against the new president on Thursday.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Greene tweeted.

In a press release, she said the impeachment is “for his corrupt actions involving his quid pro quo in Ukraine and his abuse of power by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies Russian and China.”

She continued: “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with case from corrupt foreign energy companies.

“President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached,” Greene wrote.

Greene is a somewhat unorthodox new Republican, but she’s certainly got guts. That’s more than we can say for the Senate GOP leader right about now.

In any event, this impeachment is (of course) not going anyway in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, and we can hardly think of it in any other terms than as something Greene can add to her resume when she heads out on the campaign trail again in a year or so. We wouldn’t exactly ascribe “nobility” to that effort, but like we said, Democrats are getting exactly what they’ve asked for. That Republicans are even halfway into “giving Biden a chance” is a remarkable display of generosity after the way Democrats treated Trump for the last four years.