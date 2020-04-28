Two More Women Come Forward to Corroborate Tara Reade’s Allegations

The Democrat-run media is getting ready to burn out a bearing in their collective efforts to shield Joe Biden from the serious and credible sexual assault allegations against him. As of Tuesday morning, not a single news outlet has directly asked Biden about the accusations made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, despite having many, many opportunities. And while the dam has finally broken in terms of the mainstream media covering the story, these articles are still being written with an air of cynicism that certainly didn’t apply to Christine Blasey Ford or any woman who has accused President Trump of misconduct.

This is an interesting situation, seeing as how there is much more information to corroborate Reade’s allegations against Biden than there ever was to support Blasey Ford in her complaint against Brett Kavanaugh. The media didn’t hesitate to run with that one, even though Blasey Ford could not even prove that she KNEW Kavanaugh, much less that he assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s. It didn’t matter. She was transformed into an instant feminist icon and millions of women dedicated themselves to her cause. I Believe Dr. Ford became the mantra of the season.

Reade has been given no such support, even though her story grows more credible by the day. On Monday, Business Insider published accounts from two women who insist that they heard Reade’s story long before the former staffer went public with the allegation last month.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” said Reade’s former next-door neighbor, Lynda LaCasse. “I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him. And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

Also going on the record was a former colleague of Reade’s, Lorraine Sanchez. In her remarks to Business Insider, Sanchez said that while Reade never specifically mentioned Biden by name, she had said “she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in DC. And as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired.”

These women add fuel to a fast-burning blaze. This week, a CNN tape from the 1990s resurfaced, showing that Reade’s mother called in to “Larry King Live” expressing concerns about her daughter.

“I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” Reade’s mother said in the call.

Additional corroboration has come from Reade’s friend and her brother, both of whom say Reade told them about the assault long before this year.

Does any of this prove, conclusively, that Reade is telling the truth? Of course not. But in an era where we took Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations seriously despite having ZERO evidence, it is a national shame that Reade is being treated like a liar.