All the Polls Show That Impeachment is a Disaster for Democrats

Only a few short months ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (and any other Democrat who wasn’t a complete moron) knew that impeaching Donald Trump was an exercise in futility. Not only did they face a brick wall of opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate, but they had nothing convincing upon which to rest an impeachment argument in the first place. Impeaching Trump because of a few angry tweets might appeal to drooling psych-ward escapees like Maxine Waters, but it wasn’t going to persuade anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together.

How or why this ludicrous Ukraine “scandal” convinced Pelosi that she had the goods, we’ll never understand. But she must realize by now that she made the mistake of her professional life when she staked impeachment on this flimsy non-issue. Sure, she managed to impeach the president. That was really hard, considering the anti-Trump zeal within her Democratic caucus. But she’s still facing an impenetrable wall in the Senate and, worse, all the polls show that she’s losing the American public at an unprecedented rate.

A new Gallup poll shows that support for impeachment has dropped to 46%. That’s a pretty stunning loss of support, seeing as how it was six points above that…before the impeachment inquiry ever began! Far from proving their case, House Democrats have only made impeachment less credible by putting on “evidence” for Trump’s removal. After about the seventh or eight non-witness, any American citizen whose mind could be changed started to realize that Pelosi and Adam Schiff had absolutely nothing.

And they started to notice something else as well: This entire process was exceedingly unfair, partisan, and lacking in constitutional due process. For a certain percentage of the country, it’s very difficult to turn President Trump into a sympathetic figure. Somehow, the Democrats managed to do it – a recent CNN poll shows that even among Democratic voters, support for impeachment is dwindling.

Pelosi, with a mind-bogglingly stupid gambit of withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate, is only making things worse. Up until she did that, the Democrats could contend that they were following the constitutional process of impeachment, even if the evidence didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Now even that thin bit of defensive material has been worn through. The Democrats have turned their impeachment exercise into something no more important or essential than any other party-line legislation they’ve passed this year, knowing full well it was headed for a Senate graveyard.

The impeachment of Donald J. Trump was always an act of sickening partisanship. Now we see that it was an act of political malpractice as well.