House GOP Leader Slams “Purely Political” Stimulus Oversight Committee

In comments to reporters on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed the newly-created House Select Coronavirus Committee as an obviously-partisan group of hand-selected Democrats who were more interested in becoming “another impeachment committee” than in providing objective government oversight.

McCarthy pointed out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s team of oversight lawmakers are Democrats one and all, being led into battle by Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and one of President Trump’s fiercest (and dumbest) congressional foes: Rep. Maxine Waters.

As of yet, there are no Republicans on the panel. And as far as McCarthy is concerned, that may not change.

“I was clear with the speaker, I’m not convinced yet that we even participate,” McCarthy said. “We are going to participate in everything that is fair in the process that has the Senate and has the House, it has an equal weighting.

“I’ll make the decision whether we’re going to participate probably next week,” he continued. “Because this is not viewed as something that’s working for the accountability of the American public. It’s viewed as purely a political operation that they chose at a time, they chose who the chair was to restructure before they even could lay out what the mission is, they voted on it without even giving the public what the mission of this will be.”

In her own comments to the press, Pelosi denied there were any political motives to the makeup of the committee.

“We are hoping the Republican Leader will name his members soon. We have been in communication. I told him a couple days ago who I was going to be appointing so he can make his own judgments about the committee,” Pelosi said. “But we want it to be as nonpartisan as possible, and very much a part of doing the right thing for the American people.”

Sure you did. That’s why you appointed Waters to the committee, a woman known for tweets like this one only a month ago: “Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!”

We don’t blame McCarthy for wanting no part of this committee, because we’re quite certain that any Republican named to the group would have their role reduced to clerical work anyway. Why would any GOP member want to sign on to whatever political nonsense this committee is going to come up with?