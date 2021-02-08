Josh Hawley: “Total Lie” That I Tried to Overturn the Election

Along with Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley is facing what some are calling a “secretive” Senate Ethics Committee – up on complaints that by challenging the results of the 2020 election, the two Republicans played a role in what happened at the Capitol on January 6th. Hawley, who has lost a book deal thanks to these allegations, told Fox News this weekend that none of it bears a shred of truth. Speaking to host Mike Huckabee, Hawley said that Democrats are telling a “total lie” about his intentions.

“There was a sense in which people said you were trying to overturn the election,” Huckabee said. “If they listened carefully, they would know that you, Senator Cruz, and others, were not trying to overturn an election, but to simply audit the election to see if everything was on the up and up. Why is it that simple message couldn’t get out more clearly?”

“Because I think the liberal media, the leftist mob, didn’t want it to get out,” Hawley replied. “They know now that they are telling lies. When they say Ted Cruz, I, and the House Republicans wanted to overturn an election, they know that’s a lie, a total lie. What we asked for was a Congressional investigation.

“What I asked for was reform going forward. I said I wanted to force a debate about election integrity going forward because we do need reforms,” he continued. “We need to do things like ban third-party ballot harvesting. I said I wanted to force a debate on election integrity going forward.”

Hawley, far from inciting violence or tearing down our democracy, has himself been the victim of overzealous, violent leftists. His wife filed a legal complaint last week against Patrick Young of ShutDownDC, a protest group that organized outside her Washington house not long ago. Erin Hawley claims she was “frightened” by the gathered mob, some of whom began banging on the door and screaming into the house.

Young dismissed the complaint, saying, “If a summons has been issued, it is outrageous that a rich and powerful person — a United States senator — can go to their magistrate to get a summons to harass a normal person.”

Imagine being one of these nutjobs and having the temerity to complain that you’re being “harassed.” Harassment is all these fruitcakes ever do, and the media’s failure to treat these instigators are the public threat that they are is all you need to know about their interminable bias against conservatives.

As for Hawley and Cruz, we’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: If it is immoral or unethical to challenge the certification of the election results, then what is the point of having Congress certify them in the first place?