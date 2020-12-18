Liberal Senator Wants Netflix and Disney to Give Their Services Away for Free

Sen. Angus King of Maine is far from the most left-wing member of the Senate, but his status as an Independent can’t hide the fact that he votes with the Democrats at least 60% of the time according to the latest data. He’s not exactly the Bernie Sanders sort of “Independent” but he’s a long way from a conservative. And if ever one needed a reminder of that fact, King provided one this week when he wrote a long letter to the major streaming companies urging them to give their services away for free…so people will stay home and stop spreading the coronavirus.

In a letter to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple Plus, and HBO Max, King said that the entertainment giants should think about what’s good for America and let everyone binge their favorite shows for free.

“As organizations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” King wrote. “Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current non-subscribers as a public service to who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidance recommending that specific community actions be taken to limit the exposure of the virus, and has additionally encouraged Americans to avoid their usual holiday travel to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. We believe that your companies are in a unique position to help families cope with the effects of this health emergency on typical holiday traditions,” he continued.

Yeah. Who wants to visit loved ones when you can sit home and binge-watch “The Crown” instead? That’s an even-steven tradeoff if we’ve ever heard one!

Unless the streaming companies open up their hearts and give their content away for free, King argued, “Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home.”

In an editorial on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal pointed out how boneheaded King’s proposal is: “Many young people already free-ride on subscriptions of family and friends. Increased streaming of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ or ‘Seinfeld’ reruns would increase broadband traffic and slow speeds for other uses including telemedicine visits and FaceTiming with grandparents. There’s no such thing as free Netflix.”

We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before a radical member of The Squad takes King’s idea and turns it into an issue of racial equality: Black people are 13% of the population, but they only make up 11% of the Disney+ subscriber base! That means Disney is racist!! Then they’ll whittle it away until only cops and straight white Republicans have to pay for streaming entertainment.

The future is a glorious one, comrade.