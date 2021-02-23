Nancy Pelosi Hates Gerrymandering…Unless Democrats Are Doing It

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken out frequently and strongly against the practice of gerrymandering – a term that refers to elected officials redrawing voting districts in such a way that makes it easier for their parties to win in future elections. But despite Pelosi’s on-the-record condemnation of the practice, she apparently felt no compunction about giving $300,000 to a Democrat group that…is geared towards gerrymandering districts in favor of the party.

According to FCC records, Pelosi funneled that amount from her leadership PAC into the National Democratic Redistricting Committee last year. This would seem to be in contradiction to her 2019 remarks, in which she slammed the Supreme Court for upholding the practice. At that time, she said gerrymandering threatens to “compromise the integrity of our democracy.”

“This ruling greenlights the unjust and deeply dangerous practice of gerrymandering, which robs Americans of their right to have an equal voice in their government,” she said. “Traditionally underserved communities, especially communities of color, risk losing the representation and resources they rightfully deserve.”

It’s not clear what changed Pelosi’s mind between then and now. We wouldn’t dare suggest that it’s merely to do with which party happens to have the money and the power!

Now, of course, the NDRC doesn’t advertise itself as a group looking to gerrymander districts into Democrat domination. Led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, the group portrays itself as an anti-gerrymandering organization dedicated to bringing back fair, reasonably-drawn voting districts.

“There’s no other way to put it. Since 2011, Republicans gerrymandered the country more aggressively than at any time in our history. The result? Your vote might not count the way you think it does. It’s wrong — and we’re here to fix it,” the NDRC says on their website. “We’re dedicated to a comprehensive redistricting strategy that shifts the redistricting power, creating fair districts where Democrats can compete.”

But see…that’s gerrymandering! Does anyone really believe that Holder and the rest of the lefties involved in this group are going to go into states and push for perfectly-square, blind districts that take nothing but geography into account? Of course not. This isn’t about eliminating gerrymandering; it’s about making sure Democrats are given a chance to do it in such a way that lets THEM win instead of Republicans.