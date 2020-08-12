Nancy Pelosi Suddenly Hates the Payroll Tax Cut She Used to Love

Oh, isn’t it funny how ideologies and beliefs change depending on who is sitting in the Oval Office at any given moment? Just ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Back when she was the Speaker the first time, during Barack Obama’s tenure as president, she was all for a temporary cut of the payroll tax, given that the economy needed a boost after the housing crash and ensuing financial debacle. But now that President Donald Trump has done a similar deferral, Pelosi suddenly finds herself adamantly opposed to the cut, insisting that it will jeopardize some of America’s largest entitlements.

Pelosi, of course, is angry that Trump took executive action in the absence of normalized relations on Capitol Hill. The House Speaker and her Democrats wanted a $3 trillion deal that would have funded everything from cannabis production to climate change policies. Senate Republicans wanted to push forward with a coronavirus stimulus package that would have done as little damage to the nation’s wallet as possible. Pelosi refused to budge an inch, and she ultimately got nothing. Trump took the reins and made his own deal, which included a payroll tax deferral.

In an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace on Sunday, Pelosi criticized Trump’s actions.

“In fact, what the president did is — I agreed with what the Republican senator said — is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi said. “While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m gonna ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions.”

So deferring the payroll tax is an unconstitutional illusion that will destroy Social Security and Medicare. Okay. That’s a belief to have.

But where was it in 2010, when Obama did the same thing?

“Today is a victory for all Americans — for the security of our middle class, for the health of our seniors, and for economic growth and job creation. The American people spoke out clearly and, thanks to President Obama’s leadership, 160 million Americans will continue to receive their payroll tax cut,” Pelosi gloated the following year.

In 2012, when Congress extended the cut, Pelosi said: “This is necessary because our economy and our people need this boost.”

Apparently Pelosi doesn’t think that struggling Americans need or deserve that boost in 2020.

Don’t hold your breath waiting on reporters to ask her about this stunning turnabout.