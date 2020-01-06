NY Lawmaker Slams Pelosi for Calling Soleimani Strike “Disproportionate”

Patriotic Americans of all partisan stripes should be absolutely disgusted by the way the Democrats have reacted to President Donald Trump’s effective, precise, meaningful destruction of one of the worst terrorists walking the planet. The killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was not only a step forward in terms of international justice and peace, it was a strategically brilliant move that has Iran’s leadership thinking twice about poking the bear in Washington. They know now, if they didn’t before, that they are no longer dealing with Barack Obama.

But fair enough, you can disagree. You can certainly offer informed criticism of Trump’s decision, just as you can disagree about any decision a president makes at home or abroad. That’s the beauty of the First Amendment – we are free to criticize our government until the cows come home.

That said, there is a right way and a wrong way to offer that criticism. And if you’re going to disagree with President Trump’s decision to authorize this strike, you ought to find a way to do it that doesn’t simply echo Iranian propaganda. Especially if you’re the sitting Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests,” tweeted Nancy Pelosi. “But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions.”

We’re talking, mind you, about the death of a man whose hands are covered in the blood of hundreds of American troops. But because he’s a high-ranking poobah in the Iranian terrorist system, his death is “disproportionate”? How dare you, Nancy Pelosi.

“Disproportionate?” asked Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Fox News Friday night. “How many more hundreds of US troops have to be killed before it’s proportionate? How many more thousands of US troops have to lose limbs before it’s proportionate, Nancy Pelosi? This was done to protect American diplomats and service members. It was an emergency. It was done effectively. It was appropriate.”

Pelosi and the Democrats have proven over the last few days that they will take a contrary, critical stance to anything and everything this president does. That’s not leadership, that’s just partisanship for the sake of pandering to the base. And if that’s all they have to offer at a time of great international tension, then they should do the United States a favor and shut the hell up.