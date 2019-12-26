Of COURSE Lisa Murkowski is the First to Break on Impeachment

Living up to her title (shared by Susan Collins of Maine) of the most worthless Republican in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) said this week that she was very “disturbed” about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been talking about the upcoming impeachment trial.

Murkowski, who seems to go out of her way to virtue-signal to Democrats for some unknown reason, said that she didn’t like hearing that McConnell was working with the White House on the president’s defense.

“In fairness, when I heard that, I was disturbed,” Murkowski said. “To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand-in-glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”

She continued, saying that “how we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen,” and that she wanted to see a “full and fair process” play out in the Senate. Strangely enough, she doesn’t seem to think there was anything unfair about the House impeachment process. She seems to believe that the House can conduct the most biased, reckless impeachment in history and still get a fair hearing in the Senate. No, Lisa, that’s not how any of this works. If you weren’t so eager to get into all of the good Democrat country clubs, you might see that for yourself.

Murkowski, who was the only Republican to vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, said that she hadn’t made up her mind about impeachment yet.

“For me to prejudge and say there’s nothing there or on the other hand, he should be impeached yesterday, that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong,” she said.

Well, Lisa, have you been paying attention? Having an opinion at this stage in the game isn’t “prejudging.” We’ve seen everything the Democrats have, don’t you imagine? Do you think President Trump should be impeached for delaying Ukrainian military aid or not? And if you do, then why the hell are you still pretending to be a Republican?

In any case, we’re sure that RINO Collins and avowed Trump-hater Mitt Romney will be joining Murkowski before you know it. These three goofs never let us down.