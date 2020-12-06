Pelosi: Smaller COVID Package is Okay Now “Because We Have a New President”

Well, if there was any doubt left in your mind that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was only refusing to negotiate on a COVID relief package because of politics, let it be extinguished. At a press conference on Friday, Pelosi admitted that the only reason she’s now willing to negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is that Joe Biden won the election and will soon be sitting in the White House.

“What shifted in your opinion when the Problem Solvers Caucus had a much larger bill a few months ago?” a reporter asked Pelosi. “You did not like that piece of legislation. What has shifted now when they’re on board with this piece that’s come out in the Senate?”

“Perhaps you missed what I said earlier. Joe Biden committed to ending and crushing the virus and had a build better America initiative, build back better,” Pelosi replied. “A vaccine, answer to our prayers. An answer to our prayers of 95% effectiveness in terms of Pfizer and Moderna and there maybe others coming forward. That is a total game changer, a new president and a vaccine.

“This has simplicity. It’s what we’ve had in our bills,” she continued. “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s okay now, because we have a new president. A president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus. A president who understands that America’s working families need to have money in their pockets in a way that takes them into the future, without any of the contraptions of any of the other bills that the administration was associating itself with [inaudible] before.”

Note that Pelosi didn’t bother to mention that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed was instrumental in giving us those vaccines in record time.

Another reporter challenged Pelosi on whether or not she should have accepted a deal with the Senate months ago.

“I’m going to tell you something, don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake, as a preface to your question, if you want an answer,” snapped the House Speaker. “That was not a mistake, it was a decision and it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other shall we say considerations in the legislation that we don’t want. Now, that is it. The fact is, I’m very proud of where we are. My chairs have worked very hard on all of this. They were not even happy with a proposal that we made the other day, before we saw this proposal.”

The only reason a smaller package is acceptable now and wasn’t then is that Biden won the election and Pelosi can now focus on work instead of demonizing the president. The fact remains that millions of Americans had to do without relief because the Democrats wanted to stick it to President Trump. Voters shouldn’t forget it.