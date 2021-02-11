Rep. Jim Jordan: Dems Are Leaving Important Line Out of Trump’s Speech

In their zeal to convict Donald Trump for inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, House impeachment managers are carefully avoiding any mention of a very important – and mitigating – line in the speech Trump gave that morning, says Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). In an interview on Fox Business Channel this week, Jordan said that by omitting this line from their carefully crafted videos, Democrats are presenting senators with an incomplete picture of the events that transpired that day.

“The one line from the president’s speech that wasn’t in the Democrats’ video is the line that’s most important, and that’s where the president said, ‘Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’” Jordan said. “They left that out, which I think kind of shows where the Democrats want to go with this and what they’ve been up to.”

Jordan said that the entire premise behind the impeachment trial stands as an affront to the former president’s right to free speech.

“The First Amendment argument [made by Democrats against Trump] is very dangerous. The president is engaged in constitutionally protected speech – speech that is protected by the First Amendment, the very document that we take the oath to uphold and they’re going to try to impeach him for that,” Jordan argued. “How does this unify the country? How does this bring the nation together, which is what Joe Biden said he wanted to do on Jan. 20?”

That’s an excellent question. Every Republican from Trump on down has condemned the events of January 6th. We’re all on the same page about the travesty that was the storming of the Capitol. That unity could have provided a platform from which we could finally see some bipartisan action on Capitol Hill. And with the challenges we’re facing as a nation, from COVID to the economy, we could certainly use a bit of that.

Unfortunately, every single thing we’ve seen from Democrats since Biden’s inauguration – overreaching executive orders, slam-it-through stimulus bills, impeachment trials – has pushed us into the opposite direction. If it was truly Biden’s plan to “unify” the country upon taking office, he clearly doesn’t have the slightest clue as to how that can be accomplished.

As for the trial, it is destined to end the same way the first one did: Fatal, Democrat embarrassment.

And once it’s over, we imagine that Trump will be perfectly positioned to make some interesting announcements about what’s next…