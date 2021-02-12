Schumer, Knowing Impeachment Will Fail, Considers Another Way to Punish Trump

In comments to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear that Democrats will continue to haunt and pursue former President Donald Trump even if impeachment fails, as it surely will. Knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that it will be impossible to convince 67 senators to convict Trump on the spurious charges of incitement, Schumer suggested Thursday that they might be able to use the Constitution to do what the trial will not: Keep Trump from ever running for president again.

From Fox News:

Democratic senators have discussed in recent weeks that if they cannot secure the 67 votes needed to convict Trump — and bar him from holding office in a subsequent simple-majority vote — that they might invoke the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to do the same.

Schumer, D-N.Y., was asked about the possibility in a press conference ahead of the impeachment trial proceedings Thursday.

“We’re first going to finish the impeachment trial and then Democrats will get together and discuss where we go next,” Schumer replied.

He’d also praised the case made by the House impeachment managers Wednesday and that he is “hopeful it will change minds. It’s hard to look at that and not see the gravity of what happened.”

These are not the first murmurings Democrats have made about using the 14th Amendment to keep Trump out of public office. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) has been pushing for this remedy, and last month, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said he was interested in the possibility as well.

“What Senator Kaine is talking about is a censure resolution that would also specifically include the elements of the 14th Amendment that lead to disqualification from future office,” Coons said. “That’s intriguing to me and something I’m willing to look at the bottom line here is we have to deliver accountability for the events of January 6.”

According to the 14th Amendment, anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States may be barred by Congress from ever holding public office again. It was passed to keep former Confederates from serving in government in the years after the Civil War.

It’s a mighty stretch to conclude that Trump’s speech on January 6th puts him in the same category as Confederate rebels, but it’s pretty much in line with the thinking of the modern Democratic Party.

Boy, they are really scared of this guy…