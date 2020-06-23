Sen. Tom Cotton Warns: “The Mob Doesn’t Stop At Statues”

In a Senate floor speech on Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (last seen being canceled by the fanatical left for daring to suggest that we should use federal troops to quell riots in America) said that the country is facing a crisis of people throwing law and order to the wind amidst the racial protests. Cotton said that he has personally asked Attorney General William Barr to bring harsh criminal charges against violent thugs who have destroyed public and private property in their supposed quest for social justice.

“In recent weeks, violent mobs have roamed our streets, defacing and tearing down statues and monuments, in most cases with neither resistance from the police nor legal consequences,” Cotton said. “On Friday, a mob tore down another statue just a few blocks from here. The police stood idly by and watched as rioters toppled it and set it on fire. One can only assume they were ordered not to intervene by Washington’s left-wing mayor.”

The senator warned that people excusing the rioters by saying, Oh, they’re just buildings…those can be rebuilt, were in for a rude awakening.

“The mob doesn’t stop at statues. Rioters have already torched police precincts and low-income housing in Minneapolis. Churches and synagogues have been vandalized,” Cotton said. “Next, perhaps, the mob will target the homes of police officers. And soon enough, the mob may come for you, and your home, and your family.”

Cotton quoted from Abraham Lincoln – words that could have easily been written about our current situation:

I hope I am over wary; but if I am not, there is, even now, something of ill omen, amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of courts; and the worse than savage mobs, for the executive ministers of justice. This disposition is awfully fearful in any community; and that it now exists in ours, though grating to our feelings to admit, it would be a violation of truth, and an insult to our intelligence, to deny. Accounts of outrages committed by mobs, form the everyday news of the times.

We suppose that if The New York Times had been running Abraham Lincoln editorials in the mid-1800s, their woke staff would have threatened to resign in mass protest. There is simply no tolerance for discussion these days. No tolerance for anyone who has anything to say that goes against the New Religion of Social Justice. And since this religion’s tenets are so ludicrous that a debate would be nearly impossible even if the parishioners weren’t anti-free speech zealots, they have no recourse but violence and destruction to get their “point” across.

We don’t HAVE to stand aside and let them ruin the country. But it sure seems like we’re gonna.