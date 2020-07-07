Ted Cruz Gives AOC a “Do You Support?” List. She Won’t Respond.

Sen. Ted Cruz has been disgusted by Joe Biden’s refusal to condemn the chaos emanating from their voters – or at least those on the left – and his willingness to pair up with many of the same cretins who want to defund the police and sabotage everything that makes this country great. While Biden has been semi-careful not to step too far into CrazyLand with his actual campaign rhetoric, his silence on what’s been happening in our country speaks volumes.

That’s what Cruz was referring to when he wrote Sunday: “Dems support the riots. The vandals. The anarchists. That’s their base. And they’re terrified to offend them.”

This rattled Democrat dodo bird Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who responded, “Yes, that is precisely why the party nominated…Joe Biden.”

“Is it me,” she continued, “or is the GOP losing their touch with the conspiracy-theory-as-campaign-rhetoric technique?”

We’re sure this sounded like a great burn to the thousands of likeminded, socialist soldiers who follow Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, but you’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning to get one over on Ted Cruz. He responded perfectly, challenging AOC – who is on record as supporting Biden for president – to disavow the insane issues currently being circulated as policy by the radical left.

“You’re the base he’s terrified of,” Cruz noted. “Do you support: 1) Tearing down statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln? 2) Destroying Mt. Rushmore. 3) Abolishing the police. 4) Acquiescing to ‘autonomous’ lawless zones like CHAZ/CHOP? 5) ANTIFA mob violence?”

Cruz sent that message on Sunday afternoon. As of Tuesday morning, AOC had yet to reply.

And how could she? Anyone who knows anything about this woman knows full-well that she supports absolutely every item on that checklist. And whether she actually “supports” that stuff behind closed doors, she certainly is not about to condemn them on social media. We’re not quite sure if this radical act AOC plays on Twitter is for real or if it’s just a show, but there comes a point where it really doesn’t matter. If you’re fighting for lunatic policies from a position of power, it’s not really all that important whether or not you really believe in them.

Which, incidentally, is exactly the problem with Joe Biden. We don’t think for a minute that Biden thinks it’s great that statues to great Americans are being pulled down. We don’t believe he thinks it’s a good idea to take money away from the police. We doubt he wants to blow up Mount Rushmore. But if you’re so afraid to stand up against these things, then how can you be president?

All the radical left needs is a clueless bobblehead in the White House unwilling to stand up against their foul agenda. In Biden, they seem to have found their man.