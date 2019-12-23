Van Drew: Here is the “Final Straw” That Forced Me to Leave the Democrats

In an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo this Sunday, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) revealed what it was that convinced him to finally leave the Democratic Party behind for good. Van Drew made headlines last week when, just ahead of the big impeachment vote, he signaled that he was ready to change alliances in Congress.

Adamantly opposed to the impeachment effort, Van Drew criticized Democratic Party leaders for turning their backs on the voters and giving in to the most radical members of the base instead. He was one of only three Democrats to vote “no” on impeachment, and he made his party switch official the following day.

In the interview, Van Drew said that the “final straw” for him came when a local Democrat county chairman vowed there would be political consequences for the lawmaker if he voted against impeachment.

“It made me think for all the years that I’ve worked so hard and tried to give so much not only to the party but to everybody. And it all boils down to one vote that I may have my own individual opinion on one vote and that’s not going to be allowed?” Van Drew said. “And I’m going to be punished for that? And that’s when I knew.”

The newest member of the Republican caucus said that he “feels good” about voting against impeachment.

“It was the honorable thing,” he said. “I feel that I did what was right for me and right for the country.”

He told Bartiromo that the case against Trump was “weak” and “doesn’t really mean anything much to the American people.”

“It’s been a long, dark shadow on our country,” Van Drew said. “We are there to work for the American people and not to have constant political bickering.”

With his vote against impeachment and his switch to the Republican Party, Van Drew instantly became Enemy #1 on the left, and reams of garbage op-eds have been written to cast his decision as a cynical means of political survival. To these pundits, who cannot admit to themselves that there’s simply no “there, there,” anyone who opposes this impeachment effort is obviously a closeted Nazi or a mentally-disturbed buffoon.

But then, it is that exact kind of arrogance that allowed Trump to grab the presidency in the first place, so we suppose we shouldn’t discourage it.