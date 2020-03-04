Variety’s Glowing Feature on Nancy Pelosi is Enough to Make You Gag

The headline alone is nothing short of gross: How Nancy Pelosi Emerged as a Media Star and Trump’s Most Formidable Foe.

But Cynthia Littleton’s profile of the House Speaker only goes downhill from there, piling on the accolades until you want to tear your eyeballs out by the stems. The left-wing media is trying desperately to make the unpopular Pelosi into their next Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style star, and it just isn’t going to work. Pelosi doesn’t have the accomplishments, she doesn’t have the memes behind her, and she is most certainly NOT a “formidable foe” for President Trump, no matter how many times her supporters tell us that she is.

And boy, are they telling us:

“We love you, Nan-ceee.” A high-pitched salute from a young female fan echoes through the Greek Revival chamber as one of the most accomplished and iconic figures in American politics darts down a marble hallway in the building where she has worked as the Democratic representative for San Francisco for 33 years.

The crowd reaction in the Capitol is typical for Pelosi sightings these days. She made history in 2007 when she became the first woman elected to the powerful post of House speaker, which made her the highest-ranking female elected official ever. But this sharp-tongued grandmother of nine has reached a new level of celebrity stardom amid the 24/7 media circus that is the Trump administration. She has emerged as his staunchest opponent in government.

“Nancy Pelosi is the perfect character in the Donald Trump story,” says Jeff Zucker, CNN chief and WarnerMedia chairman of news and sports. “She knows how to play him better than anyone else.”

Oh, well, the guy who runs CNN vouches for her, so you know it’s true.

Please, though, can someone explain to us how Pelosi has been able to “play” Donald Trump?

Littleton reports that Pelosi is the anti-Trump in so many ways.

She’s “an expert in the legislative process.” Name one bill she’s passed into law since the Democrats took the majority.

She’s a “prodigious fundraiser for fellow members of her party.” Okay, we’ll give her that – House Dems are far outpacing Republicans in raising money for 2020.

She’s a “believer in what she calls the ‘noble calling’ of public service.” And Trump’s serving why? Because he needs the paycheck?

The fact is that Pelosi has been an utter failure for the #Resistance. Her impeachment debacle was one of the greatest blunders in American political history, and it may have singlehandedly cost the Democratic Party any shot it ever had of winning back the White House.

Her stunt at the State of the Union was a national embarrassment; imagine how the media would have portrayed it if Paul Ryan had done that to Obama.

Her oratorical skills are arguably even worse than Joe Biden’s, and she’s in danger of losing control of the Democratic caucus to the radicals of The Squad.

And she says things like this: “We have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House. That’s different from what happened in 2016. People thought Hillary would win so they didn’t all turn out. Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.”

The most dangerous person in the history of our country? Really??

One thing remains the same from 2016: Democrats like Pelosi are still dragging out the most hyperbolic, outlandish statements possible to convince Americans that Trump is some once-in-a-lifetime threat to democracy and the country and the planet Earth.

And we’re pretty sure, before the year is over, there will be another strong similarity between 2016 and 2020.