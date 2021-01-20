Wow: Mitt Romney Sticks Up for Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley

It’s not often that we can tip our hat in Sen. Mitt Romney’s direction, so we want to make sure and take the opportunity while it’s here. Ordinarily, we only hear from Romney when he’s joining the Democrats for another round of “Bash Donald Trump.” But, in what’s probably a clearer sign of the left’s hysteria than anything else, Romney said Tuesday that he could not support calls to punish his colleagues, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, for objecting to the certification of the Electoral College results.

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if Romney would join calls coming from some Democrats to punish, censure, or even remove from the Senate any Republican who raised questions about the legitimacy of the election, the Utah senator said that while he didn’t agree with Hawley and Cruz, he would not support their punishment.

“I think they raised, they raised questions which are legitimate within the Senate. Not something I supported, but I think they’re entitled to raise those points,” Romney said.

He also said that no one should consider his mind made up as it pertains to convicting Trump on the latest charge of impeachment.

“Asked if he’s leaning toward conviction, Romney told me: ‘I’m going to wait and see the evidence as it’s presented,’” Raju tweeted.

Romney isn’t the only anti-Trump politician telling Democrats to chill out.

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein defended Republican senators who objected to Electoral College results and downplayed the importance of an upcoming impeachment trial for President Trump, diverging from her Democratic colleagues.

“I think the Senate is a place of freedom,” Feinstein told reporters at the Capitol. “And people come here to speak their piece, and they do, and they provide a kind of leadership. In some cases, it’s positive, in some cases, maybe not. A lot of that depends on who’s looking and what party they are. But it’s an important place to have this kind of dialogue. It’s probably the highest-level dialogue that you get in an electoral body.”

As for the question of impeachment, Feinstein told reporters: “I think it’s a moot question – this president is leaving office.”

We live in strange times when we can offer even muted praise of Mitt Romney and Dianne Feinstein (!), but this is just another sign of how extreme and un-American large swaths of the Democratic Party have become.