Don Jr.: My Father “Taught Republicans They Don’t Need to Roll Over and Die”

In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on the day after his father’s impeachment acquittal, Donald Trump Jr. said that the former president will remain fully committed to the agenda that won him a record number of votes in November.

“He is going to keep pushing that America First agenda, fighting for the American worker,” said Don Jr. “He’s going to be pushing for candidates who will do that, not the random establishment guys. And we’re going to continue doing to conservatism what my father has done, which is bring it from the dead back into real life with people who love this country and who are willing to go to bat for her.”

The former president’s son said that weak Republicans are the reason that Democrats feel empowered to engage in farcical politics like the impeachment trial.

“Republican leadership will do nothing … because that’s what they do best. Nothing,” he said. “Imagine any prosecutor in America was caught manufacturing evidence against a witness. That would be a jail-able offense. Democrats are used to being able to get away with it and, more importantly, they’re used to Republicans who don’t have the guts to actually ever push back.”

Don Jr. noted that when Republicans really fight back against Democrats, the members of the latter party go “full crazy.”

“He’s taught conservatives and Republicans that they don’t need to be steamrolled, that they can push back,” he said of his father. “They don’t just have to roll over and die because the other side would like them to. That’s the difference between Donald Trump and Republican leadership for the last few decades which has done nothing but cede ground to the radical left.”

While liberals are trying their best to peddle the narrative that January 6th “killed off” the MAGA movement for good, the reality is that nothing could be further from the truth.

From Politico:

Our flash POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days following the Senate trial shows that despite the impeachment managers’ gripping presentation and video laying out Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 rampage, the GOP remains the undisputed party of Trump.

Republican voters got over any misgivings they had about Trump’s role on Jan. 6 very quickly. Fifty-nine percent of Republican voters said they want Trump to play a major role in their party going forward. That’s up 18 percentage points from a Morning Consult poll conducted on Jan. 7, and an increase of 9 points from a follow-up poll on Jan. 25, before the impeachment trial began.

Just like last time, the Democratic Party’s overreach has come back to slap them right in the face. But perhaps more so than Nancy Pelosi, there are seven Republican senators who ought to look very carefully at this poll and make some alternative decisions about their respective political futures.