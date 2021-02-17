Trump Releases Statement Blasting Mitch McConnell Out of the Water

Clearly outraged by the sanctimonious speech given by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the conclusion of his impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump released a seething statement on Tuesday blasting McConnell out of the water and warning Republicans that if they go with Mitch, they will doom to GOP to second-class status.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” reads the statement. “McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.

“In 2020, I received the most votes of any sitting President in history, almost 75,000,000,” Trump continued. “Every incumbent House Republican won for the first time in decades, and we flipped 15 seats, almost costing Nancy Pelosi her job. Republicans won majorities in at least 59 of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, and the Democrats failed to flip a single legislative chamber from red to blue. And in ‘Mitch’s Senate,’ over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600. How does that work?

“It became the Democrats’ principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was,” Trump noted. “McConnell then put himself, one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States, into the advertisements. Many Republicans in Georgia voted Democrat, or just didn’t vote, because of their anguish at their inept Governor, Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Republican Party, for not doing its job on Election Integrity during the 2020 Presidential race.”

After recounting his regret about supporting McConnell in the Kentucky race, Trump stopped being nice.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” he wrote. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.”

If McConnell wanted to start a war with the still-reigning leader of the Republican Party, it seems he’s going to get what he asked for.

He may live to regret it.