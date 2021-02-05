Trump Resigns From Actors Union: You’ve “Done Nothing For Me!”

After word got out that the Screen Actors Guild was holding a disciplinary hearing to determine whether or not to expel him from the union, former President Donald Trump decided not to wait around for a decision. On Wednesday, Trump sent a letter to SAG, telling them that he would save them the trouble of a hearing because he was dumping them of his own accord.

In a message to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

The former president continued: “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!”

Trump said that his accomplishments include helping “the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.”

Well, you can’t argue with that.

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump wrote. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas—as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’”

Trump concluded his letter with a short and not-so-sweet sendoff: “I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

In a statement earlier this week, SAG President Gabrielle Carteris announced that the board had voted to find Trump guilty of violating the union’s membership guidelines.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” Carteris said. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

Whether the DNC helped her write that statement or SAG is involved in helping write DNC talking points, we don’t know. We just know they sound awfully similar.