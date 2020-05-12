Ocasio-Cortez Urges a “General Strike” in Call With Democratic Socialists

In a video conference with the Democratic Socialists of America, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was up to the group to educate American workers about how they can organize a “general strike,” walk out of their jobs, and transform society.

“You know, there’s a lot of people saying, ‘call for a general strike, call for a general strike,'” AOC said. “The majority of Americans don’t know what a general strike is and so our responsibility is to talk about it, expand consciousness about it, and to actually create the conditions in which working people can generate and really exercise their own power, the power that they already have.”

The freshman congresswoman also took to Twitter in a criticism of the soaring stock market, saying it had no relation to the experience of workers on the ground.

“Hint: it starts with a C and ends with -apitalism,” she tweeted. “This is what happens when Wall Street captures Congress and writes themselves bailout check after bailout check as working people die.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been predictably critical of the U.S. response to the coronavirus, previously telling Vice News that workers should simply stay home instead of going back to work for insufficient wages.

“When we talk about this idea of reopening society, you know, only in America does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say ‘no’ — we’re not going back to that,” she said. “We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we could put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

Well, Ocasio-Cortez is just one of many Democrats who want to use the “opportunity” of the coronavirus to dramatically alter the structure of the American free market. Some Democrats are a bit less radical in their efforts, but there’s nary a one of them in Washington who don’t want to drastically expand the social safety net, roll open Medicare to the majority of Americans, and spend, spend, spend our way out of the recession and into a Brave New World of Enormous Government.

If it’s up to them, this country will never “go back to normal”; we will instead transition into a European-style economy complete with greater federal control, punishing regulations, and sky-high taxes. With their ultimate goals hidden in plain sight, is it any wonder some suspect the Democratic Party of treasuring every minute of this crisis?