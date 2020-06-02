Okay, Sure: BET Founder Calls for $14 Trillion in Slavery Reparations

Only a week or two after making some halfway-sensible remarks about Joe Biden’s blundering “you ain’t black” comment on a radio show, BET founder Robert Johnson reminded Americans this week that he may even be more foolish than the Democratic nominee. In an interview with CNBC regarding the current state of rioting and looting besieging the nation’s major cities, Johnson said that the situation called for America to loosen up the purse strings and give away $14 trillion to black Americans as reparations for slavery.

“Now is the time to go big,” Johnson said. “Wealth transfer is what’s needed. Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

Excited about the prospect, Johnson said that a huge reparations package would be the greatest “affirmative action program of all time,” and it would accomplish the necessary feat of “wealth transfer to white Americans away from African Americans.”

We’re sure white Americans will be lining up to vote for that proposal.

“Damages is a normal factor in a capitalist society for when you have been deprived for certain rights,” Johnson argued. “If this money goes into pockets like the stimulus checks, that money is going to return back to the economy.”

Johnson was careful to explain that he did not want programs and policies; he wants the U.S. government to simply start handing out cold, hard cash to black people.

“I’m talking about cash. We are a society based on wealth. That’s the foundation of capitalism,” Johnson said.

He did not bother to explain where the U.S. government would come up with $14 trillion in cash to give away. He did not appear to know that his figure represented nearly half of all known currency in the entire world.

But then, there’s a lot that proponents of reparations appear not to know. Including: Who, exactly, should be ponying up their wealth for such a check? Who, exactly, should benefit? Proven descendants of slaves only? All black people, including immigrants and descendants of immigrants who were never slaves? Should white people with slave ancestors be treated to a cash prize? Is there any correlation at all between slavery and George Floyd? Any correlation between slavery and the masked whites hurling bottles, bricks, and skateboards at police?

And who, other than a small minority of a small minority, would actually vote for politicians proposing such a catastrophic boondoggle?