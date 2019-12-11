Disgraced Lawyer Lisa Page Sues FBI for “The Cost of Therapy”

Well, you knew when Lisa Page gave that high-profile interview to The Daily Beast a few weeks ago, she wasn’t coming out of the woodwork for the hell of it; this was going somewhere. And now we know where it was going.

This week, Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, accusing the agencies of ruining her professional reputation by publishing the text messages she shared with former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Apparently, being exposed as the kind of person who would carry on an affair at work, scheme to take down a major presidential candidate, and blur the lines between partisan feelings and professional conduct does not lead to a multitude of job opportunities. Who knew?

In the complaint, Page says that the FBI’s disclosure resulted in “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage.”

No, we’d say that your own behavior created that situation, Lisa.

Page also demands “the cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment” by President Donald Trump.

Yes, every employer wants to subject themselves to this kind of liability. We knew that Page was a scheming, unpatriotic twit, but we didn’t know she was literally crazy. This lawsuit is very informative.

Page also wants the FBI/DOJ to reimburse her for “the cost of childcare during and transportation to multiple investigative reviews and appearances before Congress.”

No doubt, Page was waiting on the DOJ Inspector General’s report before moving forward with the lawsuit. It is upon Michael Horowitz’s findings that her claims rest, because she uses his conclusions to argue that there was no public-interest justification in leaking her text messages. In the lawsuit, she specifically refers to the report, which found “no evidence of bias affecting investigative decisions it reviewed, including matters in which Ms. Page was involved.”

But as Fox News pointed out, it’s not quite that simple. In a separate report last year, Horowitz said that the text exchanges between Page and Strzok were “not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.”

This woman has some gall. It is a sign of how despised Trump is on the left that Page didn’t feel the need to disappear – forever – from the spotlight after her shameful actions were uncovered. There was a time when crooked FBI officials had the decency to go away. Now, apparently, they sue the government for the cost of their therapy sessions.