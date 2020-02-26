Judge Amy Berman Jackson Once Again Flies Her Partisan Colors

Few judges sitting the federal bench today are as blatantly biased as Amy Berman Jackson, the #Resistance-minded judge presiding over the Roger Stone trial. She proved it again on Tuesday when she launched into a diatribe against President Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson (from the bench!), accusing them of intimidating the lead juror in the trial.

“Tucker Carlson accused the foreperson of the jury of being an anti-Trump zealot,” Jackson said. “Any attempts to invade the privacy of the jurors or to harass or intimidate them is completely antithetical to our system of justice.

“This is indisputably a highly publicized case in which the president himself shone a spotlight on the jury,” she continued. “The risk of harassment and intimidation of any jurors who may testify in the hearing later today is extremely high, and individually who may be angry about Mr. Stone’s conviction may choose to take it out on them personally.”

Well, that scenario strikes us as exceedingly unlikely. But putting that aside, if lead juror Tomeka Hart finds herself drawing criticism, she has no one to blame but herself – she is the one that ran to CNN a few weeks ago to defend the Mueller prosecutors who resigned from the case in protest after the DOJ reduced the recommended sentence against Stone. That left her exposed to the kind of investigation that has since revealed her to be, well…an anti-Trump zealot.

This is a woman who has used the hashtag #KlanPresident to describe Trump.

This is a woman who has accused Trump’s supporters of being universally racist.

She was thrilled with the FBI’s no-knock, early morning raid of Stone’s residence last year.

She mocked people who condemned the raid as excessive.

On the day of Stone’s conviction, she posted a fist-bump emoji to Twitter.

We’re expected to believe she was fair and impartial as she sat in the jury box? We’re supposed to swallow the idea that she acted as a responsible foreperson? Please. She clearly lied to the lawyers during pre-trial questioning, and she deserves every bit of criticism she has coming to her.

Look, it’s clear: Roger Stone deserves a new trial. One that doesn’t include Tomeka Hart and definitely one that doesn’t include this Democrat-in-robes, Amy Berman Jackson. This has been a pathetic mockery of justice that needs to be corrected, quickly.