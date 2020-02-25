Mueller Prosecutors May Soon Find Themselves Under Investigation

In an interview with Just the News reporter John Solomon, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) said that House Republicans are currently mulling the possibility of referring some of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation. Nunes said that due to new evidence which shows how Mueller’s team may have misled both the courts and Congress, Republicans are looking closely at taking further action against these rogue prosecutors.

According to Nunes, a recently-released trove of Mueller materials – including 302s (witness reports) – show a pattern of the raw evidence diverging from what the Special Counsel’s office told Congress and lawmakers during the Russia investigation.

“We’re now going through these 302s, and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes told Solomon.

Nunes focused specifically on FBI interview memos stemming from their talks with former Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos. Those memos, said Nunes, show Papadopoulos to be extremely forthcoming and cooperative, particularly in trying to held the feds locate witness Joseph Misfud. This, however, plays in stark contrast to how Mueller prosecutors characterized Papadopoulos’s attitude.

“This is our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court,” said Nunes. “It’s a lie. It’s a total lie. I always assumed that Papadopoulos probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual 302s.”

In August 2018, Mueller prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky and three other Special Counsel lawyers signed a sentencing memo in which they asked the court to give Papadopoulos prison time. They argued that the low-level Trump staffer intentionally hindered the federal prosecutors in their efforts to question Mifsud, a European professor who was supposedly in Washington in February 2017.

“His lies undermined investigators’ ability to challenge the Professor or potentially detain or arrest him while he was still in the United States,” the Mueller team informed the court. “The government understands that the Professor left the United States on February 11, 2017 and he has not returned to the United States since then.”

According to Just The News, this sentencing memo did not exactly get to the truth of Papadopoulos’s efforts to help prosecutors make their arrest:

The FBI interview memos, however, paint a far different picture. They show, for example, that Papadopoulos expressed his willingness to participate actively in helping the bureau locate Mifsud personally even before Feb. 10, 2017.

In a Feb. 1, 2017 interview, for instance, Papadopoulos is quoted as telling agents he “could potentially meet with Mifsud” during a planned trip to London. This offer was never mentioned in the two court documents filed by Zelinsky, Rhee, and Goldstein.

In the same interview, Papadopoulos told the FBI that Mifsud “had recently reached out to him,” and “indicated that he may be traveling to Washington, DC in February 2017.”

In the interview with Solomon, Nunes lamented the miscarriage of justice.

“The truth is that Papadopoulos offered, told the FBI, that Mifsud was going to be in the United States,” he said. “Now, the sad part is that Papadopoulos served his time in jail.”

By the time all of this comes out in the wash, perhaps his persecutors will spend some time there as well.