Watchdog Files Lawsuit to Obtain Ukraine Whistleblower’s Communications

In what could turn out to be a bombshell story relating to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Judicial Watch announced Friday that they are filing a lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the Central Intelligence Agency. The purpose? To obtain any and all internal government communications of CIA employee Eric Ciaramella, the individual widely believed to be the infamous Ukraine whistleblower who jump-started the absurd impeachment inquiry in the first place.

Ciaramella, whose name is still treated as a state secret by the Democrats and the mainstream media, worked on issues relating to Ukraine under both President Trump and his predecessor, President Obama. While serving in that role in the previous administration, Ciaramella reportedly worked closely with former Vice President Joe Biden, a fact on its own that raises eyebrows as it pertains to the whistleblower’s objectivity. The Democrats’ tireless (yet futile) efforts to keep his identity a secret also allude to Ciaramella’s potentially controversial ties and political beliefs.

Judicial Watch wants to get to the bottom of it.

From their press release:

Judicial Watch recently compiled an extensive list of persons Ciaramella met while in the Obama-era White House. That list includes, but is not limited to, Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Soros-funded Anticorruption Action Center (AntAC) in Ukraine; Gina Lentine, formerly the Eurasia program coordinator at Soros funded Open Society Foundations; and former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who had extensive involvement with Clinton-funded dossier. The logs also reveal that Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election who coordinated with Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, visited the White House 27 times.

“There is significant public interest, thanks to the Obama Spygate scandal and the related abusive impeachment of President Trump, in what Eric Ciaramella was up to,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “CIA operative Ciaramella is documented to be involved in the Russia collusion investigation, and was a key CIA operative on Ukraine in the both the Obama and Trump White Houses. Our lawsuits are designed to break through the unprecedented cover-up of his activities.”

Among the communications Judicial Watch is interested in: Any contact Ciaramella might have had with former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page; any communications he might have had with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; any talks he might have had with Special Counsel Robert Mueller; and any emails he sent between June 2016 and November 2019.

It is long past time that the American people learn who this guy is, what his motivations are/were, and why he was so quick to run to Adam Schiff and the Democrats about an innocuous phone call President Trump had with the president of Ukraine. We have a feeling that Ciaramella’s communications will prove to be very instructive on all of those questions.