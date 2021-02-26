Meme Roundup: Week of 2/21-2/27

With Congress set to ram through the Democrats’ Wish-List-a-Thon COVID bill, rockets raining down in Syria, and the cultural loss of “Mr.” Potato Head, it’s time to take a break from the nonsense and enjoy the week’s best political memes.

It was another banner week for media hypocrisy. The Biden administration unveiled their brand new child migrant detention facilities to a collective yawn from everyone on the left (with the notable exception of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). The Washington Post appeared to completely forget that keeping “kids in cages” was an act of pure Nazi evil when they covered the story:

Wow, if you didn’t know better, you’d almost think that Biden had done something wonderful for migrant children. But then, maybe something broke down during the negotiating process:

The media’s coverage of “kids in cages” wasn’t the only clue we got as to their agenda, though. This week, conservative legend Rush Limbaugh passed away, and the coverage of his passing was stunning in its viciousness. Some noticed that the MSM was much harder on Limbaugh’s legacy than they were on…certain other people:

Of course, who can forget the time the Washington Post referred to deceased ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” in his obituary!

This week also saw the continued onslaught of WOKENESS from all corners of the culture, including corporate America. Coca-Cola got called out on social media after it was revealed they put their employees through a training on “how to be less white.”:

Then again, maybe Jim just hasn’t been introduced to the right teachers:

President Biden is under pressure from the left flank of his party to forgive up to $50,000 in student loans – pressure he has resisted thus far. While all the Gender Studies majors suffering under the burden of those loans are undoubtedly praying that he’ll cave, others are a bit more skeptical about this plan:

Speaking of Biden, it came out this week that Kamala Harris has been making calls to foreign leaders in lieu of the president. Could be we don’t have to wait:

And we’ll round things out with one that pretty much sums it all up:

Seems pretty accurate.