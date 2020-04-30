Distancing Shame: Obama Goes Golfing While Michelle Lectures Black Americans

The coronavirus has reportedly taken a disproportionate toll on black Americans in cities like Chicago and New Orleans, leading celebrity figures like Will Smith, Oprah, and Michelle Obama to warn their communities specifically about the importance of strict social distancing during the pandemic. On Friday, Obama produced two separate public service announcements that have run during radio shows that cater to an African-American audience.

In the clips, Michelle says: “Hi everybody, it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we’ve got to do everything we can to keep each other safe. And that means staying home because even if we are not showing any symptoms, we can still spread the virus to others. Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.”

We can’t particularly fault the former first lady for lending her voice to this cause, but it certainly is ironic. Why? Because on Saturday – one day after the PSAs went live across America – her husband was out playing golf at the exclusive Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The hypocrisy angered many, including Matt Margolis of PJ Media.

“It’s not surprising that the Obamas are typical Do-As-I-Say-Not-As-I-Do Liberals, but, come on!” wrote Margolis. “A day after MO says ‘stay home’ to be safe, BO goes out golfing? Seriously? Of course, this is the same guy who went golfing the same day that his administration declared the H1N1 a public health emergency, so I guess it makes sense. But, seriously, imagine if Donald Trump did what Obama did. He’d never hear the end of it. Barack Obama needs to be called out for his blatant disregard for, as Michelle Obama would say, not ‘keeping us safe.’”

Truthfully, we don’t give a damn if Obama wants to go golfing. As far as we’re concerned, golf courses should have never closed in the first place. What could be safer than getting out in the fresh air, the sunshine, and the wide open spaces? That’s also why we were somewhat puzzled at all the outrage and consternation about the beaches being open. We’re not exactly talking about closed conference rooms, packed subway trains, or even baseball stadiums.

That said, it takes a lot of nerve to go out there and flaunt your “I’m not staying home” attitude if your wife is on the radio preaching the opposite message to African-Americans. And Margolis is definitely right about one thing: If Trump did this, the left would be calling for his head on a platter.