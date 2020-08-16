A Timely Question: Should White People Give Up Their Homes to Blacks?

If you’re a white homeowner, have you thought about what you’ll do to make up for the oppression of black people in America? We’re sure that you have, but maybe it’s time to do more. After all, you didn’t earn that house you’re living in; you only got it because of your privilege. You only got it because of hundreds of years of white supremacy. Doesn’t it make sense, then, that you should give up your home and allow a black family to move in? Please continue paying the mortgage, by the way.

If you’re rolling your eyes and thinking, C’mon, not even the most deranged leftist would demand such a thing, well, we have bad news for you: You underestimated them yet again. Video emerged this weekend showing Black Lives Matter protesters marching through a Seattle neighborhood, chanting their chants and demanding that the white residents “give up” their houses in the name of racial equality.

“Do you know that before your white a** came here this was all black people?” one man screamed. “Do you know people like you came in here and basically bought all the land from the black people for less than what it was worth, kicked them out so you could live here? Do you know that? Cause if you don’t, now you f**king do. Now do something about it!”

Um, did they do it at gunpoint? Is there something racially problematic about buying a house at a low point in the real estate market? Were the black residents not properly paid the agreed-upon price? Are black people now like drunk women who can’t be trusted to provide consent?

“Give black people back their homes!” another woman screamed. “You’re sitting there comfortably — comfortable as f**k as if they didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood! I used to live in this neighborhood, and my family was pushed out, and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends!”

Well, what about it, friendly readers? When Black Lives Matter comes to your neighborhood, are you going to sell your home (at a reduced price, of course) to make room for people of color? Are you going to give up your keys and your property as reparations for slavery and Jim Crow? Or are you just going to sit there on your porch, polish your guns, and wait for them to come take it?

The latter?

Yeah. Us, too.