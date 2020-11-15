“ANTIFA SCUM”: Trump Condemns Leftist Agitators Who Ruined MAGA March

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on D.C. on Saturday to protest against the election results, demand recounts, and generally show their support for a president under fire. They were exuberant, but they were peaceful. That changed when the leftists showed up. Immediately, these black-clad agitators began punching Trump supporters, throwing rocks at peaceful protesters, setting fires, and causing the chaos they’ve been known for.

President Trump, who drove through to wave to the protesters earlier in the day, was furious at the disruption.

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!” tweeted the president shortly after midnight.

He also retweeted his son, Don Jr., who wrote: “The only people worse are the media who have essentially been encouraging this kind of behavior by calling anyone right of center a Nazi for the last four years.”

He also touted a tweet from Rep. Lee Zeldin, who wrote, “The President’s supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right. The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible…& telling.”

Exactly. Try as we might, we’ve yet to read an account of Saturday’s chaos in the mainstream press that comes anywhere close to condemning the leftists. In the Washington Post, the reporter laid out plenty of examples of leftist violence before shading the pro-Trump protesters as “white nationalists” who refuse to wear masks and refuse to accept the results of the election. In other words: Sure, it was the leftists who started the violence, but hey, these guys are REALLY terrible people. They probably deserved it.

Why is it that left-wing protests always devolve into violence, even in the absence of a single conservative? If they can’t find ideological enemies, they’ll go after the cops. If they can’t find the cops, they’ll destroy area businesses. Can’t find those, and they’ll just turn on whoever they can find in their own ranks. These are disgusting, violent animals who have no place in civil society. And it’s been proven in “peaceful protest” after “peaceful protest.”

These aren’t Democrats or liberals or Biden supporters in any sense of the words.

But boy, they sure have the support of all three.