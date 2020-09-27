“Antiracist” Author Says Amy Coney Barrett Adopted Black Kids as a Shield

We’re more or less accustomed to rolling our eyes every time bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi opens his ignorant mouth, but now we’re thinking that maybe it’s a good thing that this guy is out in front, leading the “woke” charge for the left. Kendi, who is enjoying his newfound fame as the author of “How to Be An Antiracist,” said this weekend that Amy Coney Barrett only adopted Haitian children to keep people from calling her a racist.

Yes, because that notion is important enough to normal people that they would make major, life-altering decisions on the basis of keeping people from calling them racist. It makes perfect sense that Barrett would weigh all of her adoption options and say, “You know, I was going to adopt a nice, white European baby…but what if people call me a racist? I’d better get a kid from Haiti so I can impress Ibram Kendi!”

We’re halfway-convinced that people like Kendi actually think that other people live their lives this way.

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” Kendi said, sharing a picture of Barrett and her children.

Embarrassingly, though, the picture turned out to be of someone completely different. Well, perhaps that’s not the most embarrassing part of this impromptu lecture, but it definitely adds to it.

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point,” Kendi wrote after people pointed out that it was, in fact, not. “It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist. I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist’ and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

Yeah. When we think of all the problems in America today, white parents adopting black children and then considering themselves “not racist” is definitely one of the top ones. We can definitely see why Kendi felt the need to mount his soapbox.

“Ibram Kendi launches a cruel, racist attack against Judge Barrett and her family. But what else would we expect from a fraud like him?” tweeted Sen. Tom Cotton.

Yeah, that about says it all.