AOC: People Complaining about Cancel Culture are Just “Unliked” and “Entitled”

Sounding very much like someone who would love to demolish free speech, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Thursday that she has no respect for those complaining about cancel culture. Tweeting only a day after more than a hundred liberal writers, thinkers, and pundits warned that the left is treading into dangerous waters with their intolerance of opposing ideas, Ocasio-Cortez said that those who worry about being cancelled are just demonstrating how “entitled” they really are.

“People who are actually ‘cancelled’ don’t get their thoughts published and amplified in major outlets. This has been a public service announcement,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The term ‘cancel culture’ comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience, & one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked.”

See, this is exactly the mindset that exacerbates the problem. Who is doing the challenging? Who is holding the cancelled accountable? Who are the dislikers? A fringe collection of far-left zealots have somehow taken over social media with ideas that are, by their very invention, unchallengeable. The issue isn’t that there are these “cancelled” people who aren’t used to having their ideas challenged. It’s exactly the opposite problem. The problem is that there is this group of Americans (sadly growing) that literally cannot bear to hear a whisper of disagreement.

To let the world know how reprehensible their ideological opponents are, these social justice warriors catastrophize everything. If you say something that doesn’t fit neatly into transgender dogma, you’re literally trying to “erase the existence” of trans people. If you disagree with the idea of defunding the police, you’re literally making life “unsafe” for black Americans. If you believe that America should enforce her border laws, you’re literally killing people of color. They treat every opposing opinion, no matter how mildly stated, as an act of violence.

This allows them to excuse actual acts of violence as mere self-defense against The Great White Oppressors.

It takes an extraordinary amount of ignorance to miss this obvious dichotomy, but AOC manages the feat.

“I have an entire TV network dedicated to stoking hatred of me,” she continued. “A white supremacist w/ a popular network show regularly distorts me in dangerous ways, & it’s a normal part of my existence to get death threats from their audience. You don’t see me complaining abt ‘cancel culture.’ Many of the people actually ‘cancelled’ are those long denied a fair hearing of their ideas to begin w/: Palestinian human rights advocates, Abolitionists, Anticapitalists, Anti-imperialists. Not spicy ‘contrarians’ who want to play devils advocate w/ your basic rights in the NYT.”

Yeah, it’s surely difficult to find anyone speaking out on those topics these days. Remember when that university fired a professor for railing against capitalism? Remember when Nike dismissed an employee for calling for Palestinian independence? Remember when CNN cancelled that guy’s show because he spoke out against slavery?

No. We don’t either.